Lattimore (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Panthers.

An earlier report indicated the increasing likelihood Lattimore would sit, so this merely serves as official confirmation. The Saints were able to goad the Buccaneers' Jameis Winston into four interceptions without Lattimore available in Week 11, and they'll now face the other quarterback guilty of throwing a quartet of picks last Sunday in Kyle Allen.

