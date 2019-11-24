Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Inactive as expected
Lattimore (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Panthers.
An earlier report indicated the increasing likelihood Lattimore would sit, so this merely serves as official confirmation. The Saints were able to goad the Buccaneers' Jameis Winston into four interceptions without Lattimore available in Week 11, and they'll now face the other quarterback guilty of throwing a quartet of picks last Sunday in Kyle Allen.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Likely out Week 12•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Receives questionable tag•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Sits out again Thursday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Still not practicing•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: No practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...