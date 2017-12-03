Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Inactive Week 13
Lattimore (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Panthers.
Upon the conclusion of a pregame warmup, Lattimore was seen commiserating with Saints trainers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. The pow wow concluded that Lattimore should stay off his injured ankle for another week, meaning the defense will likely trot out P.J. Williams and De'Vante Harris as its starting cornerbacks.
