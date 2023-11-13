Coach Dennis Allen said Monday that the ankle injury Lattimore sustained during Sunday's loss at Minnesota is "fairly significant," Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
If there's a silver lining for Lattimore, it's that it doesn't seem like the ankle issue will be season-ending. New Orleans' practice reports this week will give more clues as to the severity of the injury.
