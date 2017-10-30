Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Late interception seals win
Lattimore had three tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Bears.
The pick was Lattimore's second of the season and iced the game late for New Orleans. With 27 tackles and two interceptions in just six career games, the Saints' 2017 first-round pick is making quite the name for himself in his rookie season and may be worth a roster spot in deeper IDP leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Returns first career interception for touchdown•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: On schedule to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Nonparticipant Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...