Lattimore had three tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Bears.

The pick was Lattimore's second of the season and iced the game late for New Orleans. With 27 tackles and two interceptions in just six career games, the Saints' 2017 first-round pick is making quite the name for himself in his rookie season and may be worth a roster spot in deeper IDP leagues.

