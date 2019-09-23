Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Leads team in tackles
Lattimore recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Lattimore paced the team in tackles, bringing his season total to 21 (16 solo). The tackles were welcomed, as Lattimore hasn't provided much else for fantasy owners this season. The 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year may be off to a slow start, but he's been a crucial piece of the defense since his arrival in New Orleans, and it's reasonable to expect better days are ahead.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Interceptions spur playoff win•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Strong showing Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Sets career high in tackles•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Earns first interception Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Clears concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...