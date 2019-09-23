Lattimore recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Lattimore paced the team in tackles, bringing his season total to 21 (16 solo). The tackles were welcomed, as Lattimore hasn't provided much else for fantasy owners this season. The 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year may be off to a slow start, but he's been a crucial piece of the defense since his arrival in New Orleans, and it's reasonable to expect better days are ahead.

