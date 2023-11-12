Lattimore (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Lattimore went to the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. Isaac Yiadom has taken over for Lattimore opposite Paulson Adebo at cornerback.
