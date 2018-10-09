Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Leaves game with possible concussion
Lattimore left Monday's game to be evaluated for a concussion, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore will have to clear through the league's concussion protocol before he's eligible to retake the field. The Saints will have to turn to Justin Hardee and P.J. Williams during Lattimore's absence.
