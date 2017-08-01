Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Leaves practice early
Lattimore left the practice field with trainers Monday due to an unspecified issue, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.
The issue could have been precautionary, as the team has yet to go into further detail. The No. 11 pick in the 2017 draft projects to be a starting cornerback in Week 1, so protecting his health in training camp figures to be a priority for the Saints.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....