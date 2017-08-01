Lattimore left the practice field with trainers Monday due to an unspecified issue, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.

The issue could have been precautionary, as the team has yet to go into further detail. The No. 11 pick in the 2017 draft projects to be a starting cornerback in Week 1, so protecting his health in training camp figures to be a priority for the Saints.

