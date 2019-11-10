Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Leaves with thigh issue
Lattimore was forced out of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a thigh injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Saints cornerback corps' depth was already hurting with Patrick Robinson (hamstring) inactive. Eli Apple and P.J. Williams will work as the top two corners while Justin Hardee and Johnson Bademosi are expected to see an uptick in duties.
