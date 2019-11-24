Lattimore (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lattimore's likely absence for a second straight game is a notable blow for the Saints defense and should increase the DFS appeal of Panthers wideout D.J. Moore, who had been expected to draw shadow coverage from New Orleans' top corner. P.J. Williams and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson should benefit from increased snaps in the secondary in Lattimore's stead.