Lattimore (kidney), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the star cornerback returned to practice this week and is showing progress in his recovery from a lacerated kidney, the Saints appear to err on the side of caution and keep him out for a seventh consecutive game. Assuming Lattimore is made inactive ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll have a good chance at making it back to action Week 13 at Tampa Bay, barring no setbacks in the Saints' upcoming practices.