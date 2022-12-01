Lattimore (abdomen) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday.
Lattimore has not played since suffering an abdomen injury against the Seahawks in Week 5, but he returned to practice in a limited fashion Week 12. While the Pro Bowl cornerback was still ultimately ruled inactive for Sunday's loss to San Francisco, he should have a good chance to suit up against the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Lattimore will have two more practices to increase his activity before this contest, or else he could end up remaining sidelined until after the Saints' Week 14 bye.
