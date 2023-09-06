Lattimore (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Lattimore tweaked his knee during a joint practice with the Chargers on Aug. 18. He was limited to individual drills for the rest of training camp and it seems as though the Saints will continue to be cautious with the injury. Lattimore's status is unclear for Week 1 against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 10.