Lattimore (hamstring) put in a limited practice on Tuesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore is possibly looking at a third-straight absence if the Saints decide to give their star corner an extra 10 days of rest by sitting him Thursday. However, if he's able to put in a full practice Wednesday, the 23-year-old would be in line to provide a huge boost to the Saints defense on Thanksgiving.

