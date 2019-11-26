Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Limited in Tuesday's practice
Lattimore (hamstring) put in a limited practice on Tuesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore is possibly looking at a third-straight absence if the Saints decide to give their star corner an extra 10 days of rest by sitting him Thursday. However, if he's able to put in a full practice Wednesday, the 23-year-old would be in line to provide a huge boost to the Saints defense on Thanksgiving.
