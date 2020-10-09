Lattimore (hamstring) was held to limited participation during the Saints' first practice session of the week.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback was unable to suit up against the Lions on Sunday, but an upcoming Monday night kickoff for Week 5 provides extra time for Lattimore to recuperate his body. Lattimore had struggled mightily in coverage over his first three appearances of the season, surrendering a 72.7 percent completion rate and a 145.1 passer rating when targeted. If able to play Monday night his quarterback assignment will be Justin Herbert, who has thrown to a 5:3 TD:INT with more than 310 passing yards per game in his rookie season.