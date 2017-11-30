Lattimore (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Lattimore missed Sunday's game against the Rams after suffering the ankle injury in the previous week's win over the Redskins, and his limited participation Thursday does bode well for the defensive back's status heading into the weekend. Expect more clarity on Lattimore's status to come after Friday's practice.

