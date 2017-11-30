Lattimore (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Lattimore missed Sunday's loss t the Rams after suffering the ankle injury in a Week 11 win over the Redskins. The cornerback's limited participation to begin the new week bodes well for his chances of returning for the Saints' divisional matchup with the Panthers, but official word on his status may not come until after the team's final practice session of the week Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories