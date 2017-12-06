Lattimore (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore's health is vital for Thursday's game, as he may be asked to lock down WR Julio Jones. Through nine games, the Ohio State product has 36 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions -- one of which he ran back for six. If the rookie is unable to play, expect P.J. Williams and Justin Hardee to see an increase in defensive snaps.