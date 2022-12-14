Lattimore (abdomen) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Lattimore, who's missed eight straight games due to an abdomen injury, was a limited participant during each practice ahead of Week 13 and remained sidelined for the loss to Tampa Bay, so the star cornerback doesn't appear to have made much progress during the team's Week 14 bye. He'll likely have to log at least one full session before returning to game action and has two more opportunities to do so before the Saints need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
