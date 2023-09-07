Lattimore (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game versus Tennessee, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
As expected, the knee issue Lattimore has been dealing with wasn't serious enough to hold him out of New Orleans' matchup in Week 1. The four-time Pro Bowler will start as the Saints' defense tries to slow down DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks.
