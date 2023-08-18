Lattimore was held out of Friday's practice with a knee issue, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Lattimore's absence was considered a precautionary measure, so it does not sound like a serious issue. Still, it looks like the Saints are going to err on the side of caution in the short term in order to avoid a lingering issue. The 27-year-old is expected to start at outside cornerback this season opposite Paulson Adebo.