Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Misses Thursday's practice
Lattimore (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
After missing Sunday's loss to the Rams with an ankle injury suffered in Week 11, Lattimore returned to Wednesday's practice in limited fashion. Thus, his absence Thursday puts his status for Week 13 in question, as he is not trending in the right direction. It is unclear if he suffered some type of setback or if the team is just exercising caution with their starting cornerback. Friday's practice should help provide a little more clarity around the situation.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Limited Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Out Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Late interception seals win•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Returns first career interception for touchdown•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...