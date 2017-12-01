Lattimore (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

After missing Sunday's loss to the Rams with an ankle injury suffered in Week 11, Lattimore returned to Wednesday's practice in limited fashion. Thus, his absence Thursday puts his status for Week 13 in question, as he is not trending in the right direction. It is unclear if he suffered some type of setback or if the team is just exercising caution with their starting cornerback. Friday's practice should help provide a little more clarity around the situation.