Lattimore totaled 57 tackles (46 solo) and one interception in 2019.

He also recorded 14 passes defended. Lattimore was named to his second Pro-Bowl in three seasons thanks to a strong effort as one of the league's most elite corners. In 2019, he allowed a 50.0 percent completion rate, 7.0 yards per target and a 79.4 passer rating when targeted. The 2017 Rookie Defensive Player of the Year is under contract with New Orleans for at least two more years, and he'll try to build on another big year when he returns for his fourth season in 2020.

