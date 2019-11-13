Play

Lattimore (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The third-year cornerback was deemed week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons, and an absence from the first official practice of the week supports the notion it's unlikely he'll be ready for Week 11's clash against the Buccaneers. The Saints' secondary takes a major hit when Lattimore is out, and it appears Patrick Robinson will see an increase in usage.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories