Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Nonparticipant Wednesday
Lattimore (concussion) was sidelined for Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore is still in concussion protocol after a rough collision knocked him out of Week 2's loss to the Patriots. With Sterling Moore already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, an absence from Lattimore would leave the Saints relatively thin at cornerback. The rookie's status should be monitored as the week goes on.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Absent from injury report•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Departs practice early•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Could start Week 1•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...