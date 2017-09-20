Lattimore (concussion) was sidelined for Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore is still in concussion protocol after a rough collision knocked him out of Week 2's loss to the Patriots. With Sterling Moore already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, an absence from Lattimore would leave the Saints relatively thin at cornerback. The rookie's status should be monitored as the week goes on.