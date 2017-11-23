Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Not practicing Wednesday
Lattimore (ankle) was a non-participant at the Saints practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore exited Sunday's win over the Redskins and was able to play only six defensive snaps in the game. The practice sessions the rest of this week should provide of the rookie first-round pick's Week 12 status, but it's not an ideal start to the week.
