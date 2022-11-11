Lattimore (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Lattimore was considered unlikely to play in Week 10, and he'll officially be unavailable after missing practice for a third consecutive day Friday. With Lattimore out for a fifth straight game, Paulson Adebo, Alonte Taylor and Chris Harris should continue to serve as the Saints' top three cornerbacks.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Unlikely to play Week 10•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Out again•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Won't play vs. Las Vegas•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Won't play Thursday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Still dealing with injury•