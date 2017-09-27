Saints' Marshon Lattimore: On schedule to play Sunday
Lattimore (concussion) is on schedule to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore took part in practice Wednesday and appears to be progressing through the league-mandated concussion protocol. His final hurdle will be to receive full clearance from an independent neurologist.
