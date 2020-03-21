Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Option exercised
Lattimore had his fifth-year option exercised Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
This was a mere formality, as Lattimore has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. The fifth-year option guarantees the 2017 first-round pick close to $12 million as the team looks to eventually re-sign their star cornerback.
