Lattimore (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Baltimore, John Sigler of USA Today reports.
Lattimore continues to deal with a bruised kidney and a rib issue that he suffered during Week 5 and will miss a fourth consecutive contest. In his absence, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris will operate as New Orleans' top cornerbacks against Baltimore.
