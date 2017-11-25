Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Out Sunday
The Saints have ruled Lattimore (ankle) out for their Sunday matchup against the Rams, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Lattimore suffered the ankle injury in last week's game against the Redskins. The Saints will also be without their other starting cornerback, Ken Crawley (abdomen), so their depth at the postiion will be put to the test in the contest. P.J. Williams and De'Vante Harris are the likely candidates to get the starting nod at both corners, while Sterling Moore and Justin Hardee figure to see increased snaps as well.
