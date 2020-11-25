Lattimore (abdomen) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
The 24-year-old was limited at practice last week before sitting out Sunday's win over the Falcons, and he appears on track to be back on the field Week 12. Lattimore should reclaim his starting role, assuming he avoids any setbacks in the coming days.
