Lattimore (concussion) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

The news indicates that Lattimore is no longer in the NFL's concussion protocol and is on track to play Sunday against the Dolphins. Lattimore's probable return will likely result in Ken Crawley heading back to a reserve role after logging eight stops and two passes defensed while playing 57 snaps in last Sunday's win over the Panthers.

