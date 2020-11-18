Lattimore (oblique) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Lattimore picked up this injury in last week's win over San Francisco, and it's an encouraging sign that he's on the practice field to start the week. His presence is vital for the Saints this week against the talented Falcons' receiver corps, as their defensive performance will be even more important with Drew Brees (ribs) not conducting the offense. It's worth monitoring his practice status as the week rolls on.
