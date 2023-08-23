Lattimore (knee) did individual drills during practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Lattimore was first held out of practice Friday, but it wasn't believed to be a serious issue and more of a precautionary measure by the team. The Saints really have little reason to rush back their star corner, as long as they can ensure he'll be ready Week 1 against the Titans.
