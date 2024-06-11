Lattimore has reported to June minicamp, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Lattimore had been the common topic of trade rumors this offseason, but back in May coach Dennis Allen met with the four-time Pro Bowler and appeared to mend relations between he and the Saints. That sets up Lattimore to reprise his role as New Orleans' top cornerback, especially as he seems recovered from the ankle issue that cause him to miss the final seven games of the 2023 season.