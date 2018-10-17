Lattimore (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite fully returning to practice, Lattimore reportedly has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol and will need to be evaluated by an independent doctor, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports. It remains to be seen whether Lattimore will be ready to play against the Ravens on Sunday, but his Week 7 availability is trending upward.

