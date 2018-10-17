Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Progressing in recovery
Lattimore (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Despite fully returning to practice, Lattimore reportedly has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol and will need to be evaluated by an independent doctor, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports. It remains to be seen whether Lattimore will be ready to play against the Ravens on Sunday, but his Week 7 availability is trending upward.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Doing well with concussion•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Ruled out for remainder of Monday's affair•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Leaves game with possible concussion•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Impressive rookie campaign•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Records fifth interception•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Fourth inteception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.