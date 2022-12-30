Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Lattimore was limited during each of the Saints' three practice sessions this week, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against Philadelphia. If he's cleared to suit up for the first time since Week 5, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bradley Roby and P.J. Williams take on lesser roles.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remaining out Week 16•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Chance to play Saturday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Still out•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Won't play Monday•