Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable, but expected to play
Lattimore (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, is expected to play in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There was similar rhetoric regarding Lattimore's availability heading into the Saints' Week 13 game against the Panthers, but the cornerback ultimately sat out that contest after he was in too much pain during pregame warmups. Lattimore will presumably go through a rigorous warmup again Thursday as the Saints look to see where he's at on the health front, but since he was able to turn in limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday, the rookie seems less likely to be ruled out this week. He'll likely be tasked with shadowing Julio Jones for most of the evening.
