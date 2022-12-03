Lattimore (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Tampa Bay, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
He's missed New Orleans' last seven games dealing with a lacerated kidney, and despite another limited practice session, it's still up in the air whether Lattimore will be ready to go in Week 13 at the Buccaneers. If he's again sidelined Monday, rookie second-rounder Alontae Taylor would likely continue to fill in on the boundaries.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Limited in practice again•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Likely to miss another game•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Could return Week 12•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11•