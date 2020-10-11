Lattimore (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers.
The 24-year-old was a limited practice participant all week and will have a chance of suiting up Week 5. Lattimore figures to see a lot of Keenan Allen on Monday if he's able to play.
