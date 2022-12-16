Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Lattimore hasn't played since Week 5 due to an abdomen issue but has been practicing since Week 13, though only in a limited fashion. If the star cornerback remains sidelined, Alontae Taylor figures to draw another start, while Bradley Roby would be a likely candidate to assume slot duties in the absence of P.J. Williams (knee).
