Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Lattimore hasn't played since Week 5 due to an abdomen issue but has been practicing since Week 13, though only in a limited fashion. If the star cornerback remains sidelined, Alontae Taylor figures to draw another start, while Bradley Roby would be a likely candidate to assume slot duties in the absence of P.J. Williams (knee).

