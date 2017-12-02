Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable for Sunday
Lattimore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Lattimore finished the week as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday to earn the questionable tag. De'Vante Harris would likely step in if Lattimore cannot play Sunday, with fellow cornerback P.J. Williams (shoulder) also listed as questionable.
