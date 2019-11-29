Play

Lattimore had nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed during Thursday's win over the Falcons.

Lattimore missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to action Thursday and tied for the team lead in tackles. The 23-year-old has 47 tackles (38 solo) with 11 passes defensed and one interception through 10 games.

