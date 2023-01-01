Lattimore (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, per the team's official site.

After stringing together three limited sessions earlier this week due to a nagging abdominal issue, Lattimore is now slated to end his 10-game absence streak and suit up versus Philadelphia on New Year's Day. With Jalen Hurts (shoulder) unavailable for a second consecutive matchup, the 26-year-old cornerback will look to snag his first interception of the year from backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.