Lattimore (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore got in a limited practice Friday, his first of the week. It would be a huge boost to the Saints' defense on Sunday if their lockdown corner is able to go.

