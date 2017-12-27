Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Records fifth interception
Lattimore had six tackles (five solo), four pass defenses and an interception in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
That's three straight games with an interception for Lattimore, who has answered the bell after missing two games with an ankle injury. The six combined tackles are the rookie cornerback's second-highest total of the season, and he has an even more favorable matchup against Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers in Week 17.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Fourth inteception•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Records third interception•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Active Thursday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable, but expected to play•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Listed as questionable•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: At practice Tuesday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.