Lattimore had six tackles (five solo), four pass defenses and an interception in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

That's three straight games with an interception for Lattimore, who has answered the bell after missing two games with an ankle injury. The six combined tackles are the rookie cornerback's second-highest total of the season, and he has an even more favorable matchup against Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers in Week 17.