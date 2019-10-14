Lattimore compiled three tackles (all solo) and an interception in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Lattimore picked off his first pass of the season Sunday, adding three solo tackles to a solid afternoon. The Pro-Bowler is one of the best cornerbacks in the game, and the solid play of he and others in New Orleans' secondary has led to a much-improved Saints' defense this season.

