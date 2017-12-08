Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Records third interception
Lattimore made three tackles (two solo) and had an interception in Thursday night's loss against the Falcons.
Lattimore spent much of the game following around Julio Jones, getting the better of the superstar receiver on short route where Lattimore stepped in front of Jones to make his third pick of the season. Returning from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, Lattimore was forced to take a few plays off to catch his breathe on the sidelines, but the rookie corner again showed off his playmaking ability. With 39 total tackles and three interceptions on the year, Lattimore may be worth a look in deeper IDP leagues.
