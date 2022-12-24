Lattimore (abdomen) has been ruled inactive for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Lattimore will miss his 10th consecutive game due to an abdomen injury sustained Week 5 versus Seattle. The 26-year-old cornerback will now have two more opportunities to return before the end of the 2022 regular season. With Lattimore still sidelined, Bradley Roby and/or P.J. Williams should see prominent usage behind presumptive starters Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor.

